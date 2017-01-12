Quantcast
Report to detail impact of Maryland energy initiative

By: Associated Press January 12, 2017

A coalition is releasing a report on the impact of a Maryland initiative to increase energy efficiency. The American Council for an Energy Efficient Economy is releasing the report Thursday in Baltimore on EmPOWER Maryland. It is expected to include details about the cost savings on consumer electric bills and their impact on electricity consumption, pollution reduction ...

