Harbor Hill Apartment expansion schematics approved

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer January 12, 2017

Baltimore’s architecture review panel approved, with comments, schematics for the Harbor Hill Apartments expansion near Federal Hill Park. The approval allows designer Fillat + Architecture and developer Renaissance Céntro to move on to more detailed levels of planning for the proposed four-story building above two floors of underground parking. “It’s really a new construction building attached to ...

