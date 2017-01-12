Quantcast
Hogan’s tired of ‘stupid questions about the Trump administration’

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter January 12, 2017

Gov. Larry Hogan Thursday bristled at reporter's questions about whether or not he would urge the Trump administration to uphold a consent decree agreement signed earlier by the Department of Justice and Baltimore City.

