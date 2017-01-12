Quantcast
JASON KYLE TIBBS v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff January 12, 2017

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Out-of-court identification Jason Kyle Tibbs, (“Appellant”), was charged in a fifteen-count criminal information in the Circuit Court for Dorchester County, Maryland, for the attempted armed robbery and assault of Phillip Brooks, James Brode, and Victoria Diehle. Appellant was charged after Diehle discovered a photograph of Appellant on Facebook ...

