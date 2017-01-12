JASON KYLE TIBBS v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Share this: Email

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Out-of-court identification Jason Kyle Tibbs, (“Appellant”), was charged in a fifteen-count criminal information in the Circuit Court for Dorchester County, Maryland, for the attempted armed robbery and assault of Phillip Brooks, James Brode, and Victoria Diehle. Appellant was charged after Diehle discovered a photograph of Appellant on Facebook ...