Legg Mason reports December assets under management

Baltimore-based global asset management firm Legg Mason Inc. reported preliminary assets under management of approximately $710.4 billion as of December 31, 2016. December's AUM included long-term outflows of $0.3 billion, driven by net outflows in equities of $0.6 billion and in alternatives of $0.2 billion, partially offset by fixed income inflows of $0.5 billion. Liquidity outflows were ...