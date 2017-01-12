Quantcast
Legg Mason reports December assets under management

By: Daily Record Staff January 12, 2017

Baltimore-based global asset management firm Legg Mason Inc. reported preliminary assets under management of approximately $710.4 billion as of December 31, 2016. December's AUM included long-term outflows of $0.3 billion, driven by net outflows in equities of $0.6 billion and in alternatives of $0.2 billion, partially offset by fixed income inflows of $0.5 billion. Liquidity outflows were ...

