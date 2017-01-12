Quantcast
Don't Miss

Medical cannabis, justice, education top Md. Black Caucus agenda

By: Capital News Service Brianna Rhodes and Natalie Schwartz January 12, 2017

ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland Black Caucus laid out their priorities for the 2017 General Assembly session, including diversifying the medical cannabis industry, eliminating the cash bail system and reforming education during a press conference Wednesday morning. The caucus members outlined their plan to draft legislation that would encourage minority-owned businesses in Maryland's long-awaited medical marijuana industry. Although ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo