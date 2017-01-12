Quantcast
Don't Miss

MICHAEL K. COOPER v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff January 12, 2017

Criminal procedure -- Writ of error coram nobis -- Knowing and voluntary plea In 2000, Michael Cooper, appellant, was convicted of second degree assault, in the Circuit Court for Baltimore County, following the entry of a not guilty plea upon an agreed statement of facts. In 2015, he filed a petition for writ of error coram ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo