Mikulski to join Johns Hopkins as professor, adviser

By: Daily Record Staff January 12, 2017

Barbara A. Mikulski, the longest-serving woman in the history of Congress and Maryland’s longest-tenured U.S. senator, will join the Johns Hopkins University on Jan. 16 as a professor of public policy and presidential adviser, the school announced Thursday. Mikulski, who retired from the Senate earlier this month after completing her fifth six-year term, will participate in ...

