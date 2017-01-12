Paice settles hybrid vehicle patent dispute with VW, Audi, Porsche

Share this: Email

A Baltimore-based hybrid electric vehicle technology company which is co-owned by the Abell Foundation, has settled its patent disputes with three automakers. Paice LLC's settlement with Volkswagen, Audi and Porsche was announced this week. Terms of the agreement were not discolsed. Paice and the Abell Foundation had filed a patent infringement complaint with the U.S. International Trade Commission ...