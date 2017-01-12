UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT — DISTRICT OF MARYLAND — MAGISTRATE JUDGE

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

DISTRICT OF MARYLAND

PUBLIC NOTICE FOR THE APPOINTMENT OF A FULL-TIME MAGISTRATE JUDGE

The United States District Court for the District of Maryland is now accepting applications for a full-time United States Magistrate Judge position in Greenbelt.

The current salary of the position is $188,692.00. The term of office is eight (8) years and reappointment is possible.

A full public notice for the magistrate judge position is posted in both offices of the clerk of the district court at 101 W. Lombard Street, Baltimore, MD 21201 and 6500 Cherrywood Lane, Greenbelt, MD 20770. The notice is also available on the court’s Internet website at, www.mdd.uscourts.gov

Interested persons may obtain the application form from the court’s website.

February 2, 2017 , applications, attachments and three writing samples in PDF format should be submitted to: On or before, applications, attachments and three writing samples in PDF format should be submitted to: Magis_Judge_vacancy@mdd.uscou rts.gov . Because this is the court’s first transition to the acceptance of electronic applications, applicants also should provide an original and nine (9) copies of the completed application, attachments, and the three writing samples in a package marked MERIT SELECTION PANEL-CONFIDENTIAL, which should be sent to: Chair, Magistrate Judge Selection Panel, c/o Tina Stavrou, Human Resources Administrator, U.S. District Court for the District of MD, 4415 U.S. Courthouse, 101 West Lombard Street, Fourth Floor, Baltimore, MD 21201.