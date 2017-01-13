Quantcast
Administrative judges named in Prince George’s, Western Maryland

By: Daily Record Staff January 13, 2017

New administrative judges have been named for district courts in Prince George's County and Western Maryland. Judge Lisa A. Hall Johnson has been named administrative judge for Prince George's County District Court. She replaces Judge Tiffany H. Anderson, who was elevated to Prince George's County Circuit Court in December. Hall Johnson was appointed to the bench in ...

