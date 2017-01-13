Quantcast
Don't Miss

Baltimore Gas and Electric workers vote to unionize

By: Associated Press January 13, 2017

Baltimore Gas and Electric Company employees have voted to unionize under the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. The Baltimore Sun reports the workers will be organized under a new chapter, Local 410. Before, BGE was only one of six utilities owned by Chicago-based Exelon that wasn't represented by a union. Eric Gomez, a BGE employee who helped ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo