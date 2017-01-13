Quantcast
Howard Co. schools superintendent sues school board

By: Associated Press January 13, 2017

Howard County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Renee Foose has filed a lawsuit against her own school board, accusing the board members of attempting to undermine her authority. In a complaint filed Wednesday, Foose says the problems began when new Howard County Board of Education members were sworn in last month. Foose says the members unlawfully directed the ...

