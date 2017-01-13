Quantcast
American, British men indicted in Howard County swatting

By: Associated Press Talia RIchman January 13, 2017

BALTIMORE — A Maryland man and a British subject have been indicted in a swatting incident in Howard County that left the victim injured after he was shot with rubber bullets by police. The U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release that 25-year-old Zachary Lee of Catonsville and 19-year-old Robert Walker McDaid of Coventry, England, ...

