American, British men indicted in Howard County swatting

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



BALTIMORE — A Maryland man and a British subject have been indicted in a swatting incident in Howard County that left the victim injured after he was shot with rubber bullets by police. The U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release that 25-year-old Zachary Lee of Catonsville and 19-year-old Robert Walker McDaid of Coventry, England, ...