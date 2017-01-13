Quantcast
Don't Miss

Nick Mosby recommended for Baltimore House of Delegates seat

By: Associated Press January 13, 2017

Democratic Party officials are recommending sending a former Baltimore councilman to the House of Delegates after their previous pick was indicted on campaign violations days before his swearing-in ceremony. Media outlets report that the Democratic Central Committee for the 40th Legislative District, which includes parts of central, west and south Baltimore, picked former Councilman Nick Mosby ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo