Quantcast
Don't Miss

Takata, 3 ex-workers charged with concealing faulty air bags

By: Associated Press Tom Krisher, Dee-An Durbin and Ed White January 13, 2017

DETROIT — Takata Corp. and three former employees were charged by federal prosecutors with concealing deadly defects in automotive air bag inflators. The inflators are linked to at least 16 deaths worldwide, 11 in the U.S. A federal grand jury indicted the former employees — Shinichi Tanaka, Hideo Nakajima and Tsuneo Chikaraishi. Prosecutors also charged the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo