TEDCO investing $400,000 in life science companies

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Business Writer January 13, 2017

The Maryland Technology Development Corporation is investing a total of $400,000 in two life science companies in the state using funding from its Life Science Investment Fund, one of TEDCO's seed investment funds. The two companies -- SAJE Pharma based in Baltimore and Rockville-based Promaxo Inc. -- will receive $200,000 each. The companies were evaluated by ...

