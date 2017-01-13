Quantcast
‘Exorcist’ author William Peter Blatty dead at 89

By: Associated Press Hillel Italie January 13, 2017

NEW YORK  — Novelist and filmmaker William Peter Blatty, a former Jesuit school valedictorian who conjured a tale of demonic possession and gave millions the fright of their lives with the best-selling novel and Oscar-winning movie "The Exorcist," has died. He was 89. Blatty died Thursday at a hospital in Bethesda, Maryland, where he lived, his ...

