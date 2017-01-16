Quantcast
By: Maximilian Franz January 16, 2017

(Photos by Maximilian Franz / The Daily Record) More than 70 groups joined together to form  the 17th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade in Baltimore., including community and high school marching bands, performers, honor/color guards, fraternities & sororities, civic organizations, automobile clubs, and city officials.

