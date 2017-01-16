Quantcast
Baltimore Street office tower latest downtown property to sell

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer January 16, 2017

The sale of the 16-story office building at 10 E. Baltimore St. to an out-of-state firm has closed. The property went to auction late last year through the online service Ten-X. Jay Wellschlager, managing director of Capital Markets Group for JLL in Baltimore, who represented the property’s owner, said the deal closed for “mid seven figures,” ...

