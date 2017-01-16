Quantcast
Don't Miss

Editorial Advisory Board: Baltimore consent decree shows it’s not ‘us’ vs. ‘them’

By: Editorial Advisory Board January 16, 2017

The consent decree between Baltimore and the U.S. Justice Department, announced last week, is the result of a 14-month investigation following the death of Freddie Gray, which sparked riots in city and brought into sharp focus the tension and disconnect between the Baltimore Police Department, the mayor and city council, the state’s attorney’s office and ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo