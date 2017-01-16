Quantcast
LEGAL ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT — EMPLOYEE BENEFITS

By: Jobs January 16, 2017

Immediate opening for a Legal Administrative Assistant with 5-10 years’ experience, preferably with ERISA/employee benefits. Must be proficient in MS Word, Excel and document management systems. Qualified candidate will possess strong communication, organizational skills and be a self-starter with the ability to handle a busy workload.  Complete benefits package and excellent salary.
Send cover letter and resume to:  Gordon Feinblatt LLC, Attn: Robyn Seabrease, 233 E. Redwood Street, Baltimore, MD 21202; E-mail: recruiting@gfrlaw.com. EOE.

