Judicial
MAGISTRATE, ASBESTOS
CIRCUIT COURT FOR BALTIMORE CITY
The Circuit Court for Baltimore City is seeking an experienced attorney to perform the duties of Magistrate. As an officer of the court, the Magistrate is assigned to assist the judge overseeing the asbestos docket in the disposition of these cases in compliance with the court’s new asbestos case management plan. The Magistrates’ duties include, but are not limited to: reviewing pending cases; assisting the judge in the selection of cases for status conference; conducting status conferences to resolve issues and settle cases and assisting in the preparation of scheduling orders. Req.: Juris Doctorate and member in good standing of the Maryland Bar, with a minimum of 5 years of experience in complex litigation. Residence Req.: Attorney selected must reside in Baltimore City or be willing to relocate to Baltimore City within 6 months of assuming the position. Note: The attorney selected for this position will not be permitted to engage in the private practice of law. For full details and instructions on how to apply, please visit the court’s website www.mdcourts.gov/jobs EOE