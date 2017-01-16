The next gig for this band: Defending its name in Supreme Court

EUGENE, Ore — The government doesn't know what to make of the Slants, the all Asian-American, Chinatown dance-rock band at the center of this term's most vexing Supreme Court free-speech case. One branch of the federal government has for years fought the band's effort to register a trademark for its cheeky name. In a case going before ...