Daniel O’Connor | Johns Hopkins Medicine

By: Daily Record Staff January 17, 2017

oconnor-dan-johns-hopkins-medicineDaniel O’Connor, Ph.D., an assistant professor of neuroscience at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, is among 102 winners of Presidential Early Career Awards for Scientists and Engineers, which were announced by the White House Jan. 9. The awards are the highest honor bestowed by the United States government on science and engineering professionals in the early stages of their independent research careers.

