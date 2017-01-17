Quantcast
Don't Miss

National police groups add ‘de-escalation’ to new model policy on use of force

Similar policy also part of Baltimore police’s federal consent decree

By: The Washington Post News Service & Syndicate Tom Jackman January 17, 2017

A group of 11 national police organizations issued a new model policy Tuesday for police departments nationwide that for the first time incorporates the concept of “de-escalation” when an officer is facing the choice of using deadly force. The new policy also newly recommends that police departments declare that “It is the policy of this ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo