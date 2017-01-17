FEATURED MOVER | Kat Friedman, Crosby Marketing Communications

Kat Friedman named senior vice president with Crosby Marketing Communications

Crosby Marketing Communications has named Kat Friedman its new senior vice president in the firm’s growing Washington office. She will provide strategic direction and team leadership for complex national public health and safety communications programs for Crosby’s growing list of federal government, nonprofit and health care clients.

Friedman has a nearly 20-year history of leading public health and behavior-change campaigns for federal agencies, from risk and crisis communications to partnership development and community engagement. She comes to Crosby from a senior vice president position at Ogilvy Public Relations, where she led teams for over nine years on multi-million dollar contracts for clients including the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality and several Institutes at the National Institutes of Health.

Her duties at Crosby will include high-level strategic planning for integrated communications programs on behalf of several agencies within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Prior to her work at Ogilvy, Friedman served as public affairs director for the District of Columbia Fire and EMS Department during a period that saw multiple high-profile emergencies in Washington, including Anthrax in the U.S. postal system. She also has corporate communications experience, providing strategic communication planning for Seagram Company Ltd. during its merger with Vivendi and Canal Plus to form Vivendi Universal.

Friedman is the recipient of several national awards, including Public Sector Campaign of the Year Finalist from PRWeek Awards and Best Media Campaign from PR News Nonprofit PR Awards.

ABOUT KAT FRIEDMAN

Resides in:

Washington

Education:

Bachelor of Arts in history and theater from Hamline University, St. Paul, Minnesota

You spent a few years as a stage manager for theater productions. Do you still get bitten by the theater bug from time to time?

I love the theater and like to keep up with what’s happening in the theater world. Stage managing opera and musical theater is an amazing experience – it would be tough to pass up an opportunity to do that again.

If you had not chosen marketing as your profession, what profession would you choose and why?

In my next life, I’ll be a cowgirl; living on a ranch, herding cattle, and practicing rope tricks.

Favorite vacation:

I had the chance to go to China several years ago. It was fascinating to experience a little bit of what it’s like in a place so different from the US. The Great Wall is more stunning than you can imagine.

When I want to relax, I … :

Read spy novels.

Favorite entertainment:

Historical documentaries or dramas. I’m a total sucker for a well-researched costume drama or history.

Favorite quotation:

My mom used to tell me, “Don’t let fear be the reason you don’t do something.”

