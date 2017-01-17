Quantcast
Korryn Gaines wrongful death lawsuit trial set for Feb. ’18

By: Daily Record Staff January 17, 2017

The wrongful death lawsuit brought by a family of a woman fatally shot after a standoff with Baltimore County police last year will be tried in February 2018, according to court records. The family of Korryn Gaines filed suit in September seeking $2 million from the county and the officer who shot her. The trial is ...

