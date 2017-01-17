Quantcast
Don't Miss

Hixson steps aside, Kaiser elevated as chair of Ways and Means

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter January 17, 2017

The long-time chair of the House Ways and Means Committee Tuesday afternoon said she is stepping away from the position she has held since 1993.  Del. Sheila E. Hixson, D-Montgomery County, said in a statement that she will assume the role of chairman emeritus effective Friday "to give me the opportunity to help transition the new ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo