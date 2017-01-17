Quantcast
US Rep. Brown to skip Trump’s inauguration

By: Associated Press January 17, 2017

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Anthony Brown is joining the growing list of Democrats who plan to boycott President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday. Brown, who represents suburban Washington in Maryland's 4th Congressional District, said Monday that he would be skipping the inauguration. More than 30 House Democrats plan to do so. The number of lawmakers who have ...

