Quantcast
Don't Miss

M&T survey: Small-business owners cautiously optimistic about economy

By: Anamika Roy Business Writer January 17, 2017

With the presidential inauguration just days away, small-business owners are more optimistic about the economy than they were before the election, reported a new business economic outlook survey by M&T Bank released Tuesday. About 40 percent of small businesses surveyed plan to hire additional workers or increase the hours of their current workforce in the next ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo