Obama commutes Chelsea Manning’s prison sentence

By: Associated Press January 17, 2017

WASHINGTON — President Barack Obama commuted the prison sentence of Chelsea Manning on Tuesday, allowing the convicted Army leaker to go free nearly three decades early as part of a sweeping move to offer clemency in the final days of his administration. Manning, who will leave prison in May, was one of 209 inmates whose sentences ...

