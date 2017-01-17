Quantcast
Brown, Raskin say they won’t attend Donald Trump’s inauguration

By: Capital News Service Mia O'Neill and Abby Mergenmeier January 17, 2017

WASHINGTON — As next Friday’s presidential inauguration of Donald J. Trump draws closer, speculation over who won’t be in attendance has become as much a talking point as the event itself, with more than 50 members of Congress already saying they’ll skip the ceremony. In the Maryland congressional delegation, Reps. Anthony Brown, D-Upper Marlboro, and Jamie Raskin, ...

