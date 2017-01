Wes Guckert, PTP, president and CEO of The Traffic Group Inc., has been appointed to the Baltimore County Economic Development Commission, a private business and jobs creation advocacy. His expertise and years of experience as a company founder and entrepreneur in Baltimore County will be a welcome addition to the BCEDC Board in its deliberations.

