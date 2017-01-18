Broadway smash hit ‘Hamilton’ coming to Baltimore’s Hippodrome

Next year, the Hippodrome Theatre will be the room where it happens as the Broadway smash hit “Hamilton” makes a stop in the greatest city in the world — Baltimore — as part of its national tour during the 2018-19 season.

Theater officials recommend buying a 2017-18 season subscription. People who renew their subscription for the following year will be guaranteed a ticket for “Hamilton” before tickets are available to the general public. That’s the theater’s way of saying “don’t throw away your shot.”

The France-Merrick Performing Arts Center, home of the Hippodrome, also announced the 2017-18 season lineup on Wednesday, which includes a special preview of “Love Never Dies,” the sequel to “The Phantom of the Opera,” followed by “The Color Purple.” The theater will kick off the holiday season with “The Lion King.” Next year will open with “Waitress,” “School of Rock” and “An American In Paris.” The season will close with “On Your Feet!” in June.

“We are proud to present another season that represents the best that Broadway has to offer,” said Ron Legler, president of the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center. “Baltimore audiences continue to be incredibly generous to the Hippodrome, the only National Touring Broadway series in the state of Maryland, and it gives us great pride and delight to bring them such great shows ranging from award-winning musicals to innovative and thought provoking productions. We are thrilled to be able to announce that ‘Hamilton’ will be coming to the Hippodrome for the 2018/19 season.”