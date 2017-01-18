Quantcast
Don't Miss

General Assembly to again consider broadcasting sentencing hearings

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 18, 2017

A Baltimore city delegate has reintroduced legislation to allow media organizations to film and broadcast criminal sentencing proceedings after his bill died in committee during last year's General Assembly session. Del. Frank M. Conaway Jr.’s cameras in the courtroom bill received an unfavorable report last year from the House Judiciary Committee, with judges, attorneys and victims’ ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo