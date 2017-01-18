Quantcast
Don't Miss

Ex-state lawmaker Bohanan’s ‘consulting’ raises eyebrows

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter January 18, 2017

ANNAPOLIS — When a Rockville paint manufacturer ran into trouble with a contract with the state of Maryland, John Bohanan knew just what to do. The former Democratic state legislator, who works as a consultant for lobbying firm Cornerstone Government Affairs, opened up conversations with the secretary of the Department of General Services and Lt. Gov. Boyd ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo