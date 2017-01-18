Quantcast
Executive Alliance accepting applications for mentoring program

By: Daily Record Staff January 18, 2017

Executive Alliance, which promotes women leaders in Maryland, is accepting applications for the organization’s yearlong mentoring program, Effective Impact, which provides individual guidance and professional skills to help mid-level professional women achieve their career goals. The application is available online at www.executivealliance.org and due Feb. 1. Executive Alliance will select eight to 12 women who demonstrate leadership ...

