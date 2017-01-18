Quantcast
Don't Miss

Maryland Judiciary seeks budget increase for FY ’18

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 18, 2017

The Maryland Judiciary seeks $576.4 million in fiscal year 2018 – a 5.4 percent increase from the $546.8 million appropriated for the judicial branch this fiscal year, which ends June 30.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo