Md. IT developer wins 2017 Gold AVA Digital Award

By: Daily Record Staff January 18, 2017

NextLOGiK, an information technology and development company, received a Gold AVA Digital Award in the nonprofit website category for developing the Howard County Arts Council’s new website. AVA Digital Awards is an international competition that recognizes outstanding work by creative professionals and is judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals. NextLOGiK also received an ...

