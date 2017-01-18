Michael L. Gosse | Data Speech Computer Solutions

Michael L. Gosse, a principal with Data Speech Computer Solutions Inc., has been elected chair of the board of trustees with Blind Industries and Services of Maryland, a not-for-profit company headquartered in Baltimore.

Gosse, who has been on the board of trustees since 2011, previously served as the vice-treasurer. Don Morris, who has been the chair since 1994 and a member of the board of trustees since 1989, was elected chair emeritus and will remain on the board of trustees until his current term expires in 2018.

Gosse, who is blind, earned a doctorate in electrical engineering from Lehigh University. In his role with Data Speech Computer Solutions, Gosse provides engineering support for National Federation of the Blind’s NFB-NEWSLINE. Gosse, his wife Alice and their two daughters live in Baltimore.

