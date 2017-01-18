Quantcast
Don't Miss

REAL ESTATE INSIDER

COOL SPACE

The Daily Record's legal blog

Ritchie Courts a unique opportunity for investors

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer January 18, 2017

  PROPERTIES TO WATCH IN MARYLAND Address: 877 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd., Severna Park Property type: Office Built: 1990 Size: 42,432 square feet Listing price: $6.9 million Contact: Lynn Dulin, associate broker at Professional Properties Commercial Real Estate, 410-279-2377; ldulin@msn.com The office building at 877 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd., called Ritchie Courts, presents a unique opportunity for an investor seeking a well-leased property near Annapolis ...
To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo