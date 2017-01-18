Stacey Spedden-Irrgang | Lincoln Financial Advisors

Stacey Spedden-Irrgang CFP, a registered representative of Lincoln Financial Advisors, has qualified for the Women in Insurance & Financial Services’ 2016 Circle of Excellence. The WIFS award program recognizes members who have achieved significant success in the insurance and financial services industry. WIFS is an organization devoted to attracting, developing and advancing the careers of women in the financial services industry.

Spedden-Irrgang has been in the financial services industry for more than 23 years. She specializes in financial planning for individuals and business owners, employee benefit packages, and retirement planning and health, life and disability insurance. Spedden-Irrgang earned a Bachelor of Science in human resources from the University of Delaware. She is a Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor and Life Underwriter Training Council Fellow.

