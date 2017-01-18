Quantcast
Don't Miss

Appellate court grants state appeal in Syed case

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 18, 2017

The state's appeal of a new trial granted to Adnan Syed will be heard by the Court of Special Appeals along with Syed's conditional cross-appeal, according to a court order issued Wednesday. Syed, whose first-degree murder conviction gained fame after it was the subject of the popular "Serial" podcast, was granted a new trial in June ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo