Quantcast
Don't Miss

REAL ESTATE INSIDER

The QG Hunt Valley location shows office amenities expanding

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer January 18, 2017

The QG, which stands for Quintessential Gentleman, a barber shop turned boutique department store in downtown Baltimore, will open a new location next month at Executive Plaza in Hunt Valley. The addition of The QG provides a unique amenity to Executive Plaza, a four-building portfolio off Interstate 83 fronting Shawan Road that includes 550,000 square feet ...
To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo