Former Md. deputy attorney general joins DLA Piper

Thiru Vignarajah, who most recently served as Maryland's deputy attorney general, will join DLA Piper's Baltimore office as a partner in the Litigation practice, the firm announced Wednesday. Vignarajah oversaw criminal, civil rights and juvenile justice matters while at the attorney general's office. He also led the state in the post-conviction proceedings involving Adnan Syed, whose first-degree ...