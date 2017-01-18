Quantcast
Don't Miss

Former Md. deputy attorney general joins DLA Piper

By: Daily Record Staff January 18, 2017

Thiru Vignarajah, who most recently served as Maryland's deputy attorney general, will join DLA Piper's Baltimore office as a partner in the Litigation practice, the firm announced Wednesday. Vignarajah oversaw criminal, civil rights and juvenile justice matters while at the attorney general's office. He also led the state in the post-conviction proceedings involving Adnan Syed, whose first-degree ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo