Waugh Chapel Towne Centre lands Jersey Mike’s Subs

Jersey Mike’s Subs opens a new location at Waugh Chapel Towne Centre in Gambrills this spring. The fast casual restaurant signed a lease for a 1,600-square-foot shop with Greenberg Gibbons. Wegmans and Target anchor the development, and additional retailers include Nado’s Peri Peri, Red Robin and Panera Bread. The $275 million Waugh Chapel Towne Centre provides 625,000 ...