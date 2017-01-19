Aide to Md. delegate fabricated article on Hillary Clinton rigging the election

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



A Republican legislative aide in Maryland who was behind a fake news site that accused Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton of election-rigging was fired on Wednesday. Del. David Vogt, R-Frederick, said he terminated Cameron Harris "on the spot" after learning he was the mastermind behind ChristianTimesNewspaper.com and its fabricated Sept. 30 article, which claimed there were ...