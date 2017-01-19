The Hemphill Law Group in Cecil County, Elkton, MD has an immediate opening for an Associate Attorney to join the Law Firm. This is a Law Firm practicing in the town of Elkton mainly in the area of personal injury, wills and estates, civil law, family law and some criminal law. The Firm is located directly across the street from the Circuit Court of Cecil County. The Associate Attorney will work closely with Mr. Hemphill and the staff in all aspects of handling personal injury claims, including client interviews and intakes, case management, developing legal and negotiation strategies, drafting settlement demand packages, negotiating appropriate settlements as well as litigation. The attorney will be responsible for some estate work as well as family law matters as they come in to the Firm. The ideal candidate is someone who is motivated to help with the success of the law firm and is interested in taking over as head of the firm in the next five years as Mr. Hemphill becomes Of Counsel. The most promising candidate will have some legal experience in the areas of personal injury and litigation and preference will be given to attorneys barred in Maryland. Application process: Qualified candidates should send a copy of their resume and salary requirements to dottie@elktonlaw.com. Visit our website at www.elktonlaw.com for additional information about our Firm.