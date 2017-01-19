Quantcast
Franchot announces Taxpayer Protection Act with Hogan’s support

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 19, 2017

The Office of the Comptroller will have more power to investigate and enforce laws against tax fraud and identify theft if legislation introduced as part of Gov. Larry Hogan’s agenda succeeds in the General Assembly. The Taxpayer Protection Act, announced Thursday, adds tax fraud to the list of enforcement responsibilities assigned to the agency's Field Enforcement ...

